Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

7227 Richardson Rd

7227 Richardson Road · (904) 693-6092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7227 Richardson Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7227 Richardson Rd · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4/2 on Northside - This home features a double driveway, a huge fully equipped eat in kitchen, all hardwood and ceramic floors. There are big closets in the bedrooms, a big master bedroom and a fenced back yard. This home has appliances, travertine counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5829277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7227 Richardson Rd have any available units?
7227 Richardson Rd has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7227 Richardson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7227 Richardson Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7227 Richardson Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7227 Richardson Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7227 Richardson Rd offer parking?
No, 7227 Richardson Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7227 Richardson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7227 Richardson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7227 Richardson Rd have a pool?
No, 7227 Richardson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7227 Richardson Rd have accessible units?
No, 7227 Richardson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7227 Richardson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7227 Richardson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7227 Richardson Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7227 Richardson Rd has units with air conditioning.
