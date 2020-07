Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Want to be in one of the more desirable communities Better hurry for this lovely home. This is a three bedroom, two bath beauty.

Extremely large living room Well laid out kitchen with pass thru to eat-in area. Also has a formal, separate dining room..

And this home will be especially nice for entertaining. Large wet bar adjacent to entry hall and living room. One of the nicest master bedroom and master baths you will see. A very custom walk-in closet with cabinets. Must see this closet.

Also, custom cabinets abound in the VERY large two car garage. Beautiful screen porch on rear of home.

Don't wait or you will miss this one.