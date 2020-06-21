All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

7142 Richardson Rd

7142 Richardson Road · (904) 693-6092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7142 Richardson Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7142 Richardson Rd · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4/2 on Northside - This nice 4/2 features a 2 car garage, triple driveway, fenced back yard with outdoor shed all on a nice corer lot. This home also has a big kitchen with bar, all appliances included, lots of oak cabinets and counter tops, central a/c and w/d conn.

DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, L on New Kings, R on Richardson

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required, with Reservation Fee, in order to reserve property.

(RLNE5827373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7142 Richardson Rd have any available units?
7142 Richardson Rd has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7142 Richardson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7142 Richardson Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7142 Richardson Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7142 Richardson Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7142 Richardson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7142 Richardson Rd does offer parking.
Does 7142 Richardson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7142 Richardson Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7142 Richardson Rd have a pool?
No, 7142 Richardson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7142 Richardson Rd have accessible units?
No, 7142 Richardson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7142 Richardson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7142 Richardson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7142 Richardson Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7142 Richardson Rd has units with air conditioning.
