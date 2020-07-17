7099 Longleaf Branch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

AVAILABLE 08/15. Home is currently occupied, must call for an appointment. Newer, 4-bedroom, 3-bath home, complete with stacked stone accents, and scaping .Upgrades such as crown molding, window blinds and 18x18 ceramic tile add character. This home features a formal dining room, a huge, eat-in kitchen with castled cabinets, granite counters, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, a center island and breakfast bar, and a spacious family room. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet and a deluxe bath with dual sinks, a garden tub, separate shower and water closet. One of the secondary bedrooms has its own full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the enclosed, paver lanai in the large side yard, or take advantage of the community pool.