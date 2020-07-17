All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:45 PM

7099 Longleaf Branch Drive

7099 Longleaf Branch Road · No Longer Available
Location

7099 Longleaf Branch Road, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
AVAILABLE 08/15. Home is currently occupied, must call for an appointment. Newer, 4-bedroom, 3-bath home, complete with stacked stone accents, and scaping .Upgrades such as crown molding, window blinds and 18x18 ceramic tile add character. This home features a formal dining room, a huge, eat-in kitchen with castled cabinets, granite counters, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, a center island and breakfast bar, and a spacious family room. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet and a deluxe bath with dual sinks, a garden tub, separate shower and water closet. One of the secondary bedrooms has its own full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the enclosed, paver lanai in the large side yard, or take advantage of the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive have any available units?
7099 Longleaf Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive have?
Some of 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7099 Longleaf Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive offer parking?
No, 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7099 Longleaf Branch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
