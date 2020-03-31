7093 FLEUR COVE DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Bartram Park Preserve community in Bartram Park! This is a newer home, built in 2016. There is beautiful tile flooring throughout the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. This home has a separate dining room, large open kitchen with island and nice size living room. Nicely appointed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dark espresso cabinets. Master bedroom is a great size and has tray ceilings. Nice master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Nice screened in patio. Fenced in yard. This home won't last long. Call today for more information.Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Pets are welcomed.