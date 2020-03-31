All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7093 FLEUR COVE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7093 FLEUR COVE DR

7093 Fleur Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7093 Fleur Cove Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Bartram Park Preserve community in Bartram Park! This is a newer home, built in 2016. There is beautiful tile flooring throughout the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. This home has a separate dining room, large open kitchen with island and nice size living room. Nicely appointed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dark espresso cabinets. Master bedroom is a great size and has tray ceilings. Nice master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Nice screened in patio. Fenced in yard. This home won't last long. Call today for more information.Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Pets are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7093 FLEUR COVE DR have any available units?
7093 FLEUR COVE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7093 FLEUR COVE DR have?
Some of 7093 FLEUR COVE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7093 FLEUR COVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
7093 FLEUR COVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7093 FLEUR COVE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7093 FLEUR COVE DR is pet friendly.
Does 7093 FLEUR COVE DR offer parking?
No, 7093 FLEUR COVE DR does not offer parking.
Does 7093 FLEUR COVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7093 FLEUR COVE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7093 FLEUR COVE DR have a pool?
No, 7093 FLEUR COVE DR does not have a pool.
Does 7093 FLEUR COVE DR have accessible units?
No, 7093 FLEUR COVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7093 FLEUR COVE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7093 FLEUR COVE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
