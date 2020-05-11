7079 ROUNDLEAF DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This lovely townhome is located in Bartram Park's Greenbrier gated community. This bright and airy townhome features a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertop. The living room opens to a screened patio backing on a nature preserve. You will find 2 private bedrooms/baths upstairs each with walk in closets. Also upstairs is an open loft with space for an in home office or playroom.The washer and dryer are left ''as is'' as a courtesy for the tenant. 1 car garage makes those rainy days easier. The home is at the front of the community and across the street from the amenities center and pool. Get home faster and enjoy your time off.This gated community is just minutes to shopping and dining. Fast and easy access to I-95 and Baptist South