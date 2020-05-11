This lovely townhome is located in Bartram Park's Greenbrier gated community. This bright and airy townhome features a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertop. The living room opens to a screened patio backing on a nature preserve. You will find 2 private bedrooms/baths upstairs each with walk in closets. Also upstairs is an open loft with space for an in home office or playroom.The washer and dryer are left ''as is'' as a courtesy for the tenant. 1 car garage makes those rainy days easier. The home is at the front of the community and across the street from the amenities center and pool. Get home faster and enjoy your time off.This gated community is just minutes to shopping and dining. Fast and easy access to I-95 and Baptist South
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7079 ROUNDLEAF DR have any available units?
7079 ROUNDLEAF DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.