All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102

7039 Deer Lodge Cir 102 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7039 Deer Lodge Cir 102, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Amazing condo for sale with multiple upgrades, masterful layout, and perfect location sure to make you the envy of all your friends!  Nestled perfectly on the ground floor within the gated Windsor Falls community just off of I-94, you will have safe and immediate access to all the things that matter most. Community amenities include a pool, playground, and exercise facility, all just a few steps away from your front door. The home itself is a luxurious oasis with 10-foot ceilings and crown molding throughout, providing a spacious atmosphere in which you can relax after a long day at work. The living and dining rooms share a gorgeous open floor plan, perfect for entertaining guests, while the covered patio offers additional room to roam. Your inner chef will delight in creating delicious meals in the state-of-the-art kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets, and premium hardwood laminate flooring. The bedrooms are beautiful and bright with natural light and newly-updated with plenty of closet space and Textured Stain Master carpeting. The master suite features a walk-in closet and private bath with a view of the lawn and trees out back.  Don't pass up the chance to make this incredible home yours, schedule your showing today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/7039-deer-lodge-cir-102 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 have any available units?
7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 have?
Some of 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 currently offering any rent specials?
7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 is pet friendly.
Does 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 offer parking?
No, 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 does not offer parking.
Does 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 have a pool?
Yes, 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 has a pool.
Does 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 have accessible units?
No, 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia