7039 Deer Lodge Cir #102

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Amazing condo for sale with multiple upgrades, masterful layout, and perfect location sure to make you the envy of all your friends! Nestled perfectly on the ground floor within the gated Windsor Falls community just off of I-94, you will have safe and immediate access to all the things that matter most. Community amenities include a pool, playground, and exercise facility, all just a few steps away from your front door. The home itself is a luxurious oasis with 10-foot ceilings and crown molding throughout, providing a spacious atmosphere in which you can relax after a long day at work. The living and dining rooms share a gorgeous open floor plan, perfect for entertaining guests, while the covered patio offers additional room to roam. Your inner chef will delight in creating delicious meals in the state-of-the-art kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets, and premium hardwood laminate flooring. The bedrooms are beautiful and bright with natural light and newly-updated with plenty of closet space and Textured Stain Master carpeting. The master suite features a walk-in closet and private bath with a view of the lawn and trees out back. Don't pass up the chance to make this incredible home yours, schedule your showing today!



