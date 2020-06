Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Luxury townhome available in Bayberry at Bartram Park!!This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has just over 1,500 sq. ft. of living space and a 1 car attached garage! Downstairs you have a nice open concept floorplan. The kitchen opens to the family room. There is also a half bath located downstairs. Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout. Upstairs features all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Washer/Dryer included. BEAUTIFUL lake view from your screened in patio!This unit is a MUST SEE!Pets welcomed.