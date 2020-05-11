6999 ST. IVES CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

COME AND RENT YOUR NEXT HOME in this QUIET COMMUNITY with a beautiful RELAXING POND facing the property! This nice 3/2.5 remodeled townhouse conveniently located close to NAS JAX, shopping centers, movie theater, I-295 and I-95 features new paint & flooring throughout. No carpet... no allergies!!! Enjoy the beautiful and spacious kitchen with nook area, nice family/dining area, half bath and a large storage closet under the stairs. Laundry closet with washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom with a huge walking closet and an additional second closet. Linens closet on the hall and 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets. Don't miss the one car garage with garage opener and a large driveway for your second and third cars. NO PETS, NO VAPING, NO SMOKING INSIDE THE PROPERTY