All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6999 ST. IVES CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6999 ST. IVES CT
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:04 AM

6999 ST. IVES CT

6999 St Ives Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6999 St Ives Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
COME AND RENT YOUR NEXT HOME in this QUIET COMMUNITY with a beautiful RELAXING POND facing the property! This nice 3/2.5 remodeled townhouse conveniently located close to NAS JAX, shopping centers, movie theater, I-295 and I-95 features new paint & flooring throughout. No carpet... no allergies!!! Enjoy the beautiful and spacious kitchen with nook area, nice family/dining area, half bath and a large storage closet under the stairs. Laundry closet with washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom with a huge walking closet and an additional second closet. Linens closet on the hall and 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets. Don't miss the one car garage with garage opener and a large driveway for your second and third cars. NO PETS, NO VAPING, NO SMOKING INSIDE THE PROPERTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6999 ST. IVES CT have any available units?
6999 ST. IVES CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6999 ST. IVES CT have?
Some of 6999 ST. IVES CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6999 ST. IVES CT currently offering any rent specials?
6999 ST. IVES CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6999 ST. IVES CT pet-friendly?
No, 6999 ST. IVES CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6999 ST. IVES CT offer parking?
Yes, 6999 ST. IVES CT offers parking.
Does 6999 ST. IVES CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6999 ST. IVES CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6999 ST. IVES CT have a pool?
No, 6999 ST. IVES CT does not have a pool.
Does 6999 ST. IVES CT have accessible units?
No, 6999 ST. IVES CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6999 ST. IVES CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6999 ST. IVES CT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia