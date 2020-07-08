6984 LA MESA DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage clubhouse

**AVAILABLE NOW**This beautiful home has everything you need right off the bat! Large corner lot featuring fruit trees, a huge covered back porch, lots of open space, and beautiful oak trees!The front has a two car garage and a circular driveway, with double entry doors! Large foyer, massive dining and entertaining area, front den and living room, large eat in kitchen, and lounge area outside the kitchen. Newer appliances and washer/dryer connections. Bedrooms occupy the north side of the house with the kitchen and living spaces on the south side. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home with large closets and plenty of storage. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.This house will not last, very desirable school districts and excellent condition!