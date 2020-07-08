All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

6984 LA MESA DR

6984 La Mesa Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

6984 La Mesa Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**This beautiful home has everything you need right off the bat! Large corner lot featuring fruit trees, a huge covered back porch, lots of open space, and beautiful oak trees!The front has a two car garage and a circular driveway, with double entry doors! Large foyer, massive dining and entertaining area, front den and living room, large eat in kitchen, and lounge area outside the kitchen. Newer appliances and washer/dryer connections. Bedrooms occupy the north side of the house with the kitchen and living spaces on the south side. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home with large closets and plenty of storage. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.This house will not last, very desirable school districts and excellent condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6984 LA MESA DR have any available units?
6984 LA MESA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6984 LA MESA DR have?
Some of 6984 LA MESA DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6984 LA MESA DR currently offering any rent specials?
6984 LA MESA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6984 LA MESA DR pet-friendly?
No, 6984 LA MESA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6984 LA MESA DR offer parking?
Yes, 6984 LA MESA DR offers parking.
Does 6984 LA MESA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6984 LA MESA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6984 LA MESA DR have a pool?
No, 6984 LA MESA DR does not have a pool.
Does 6984 LA MESA DR have accessible units?
No, 6984 LA MESA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6984 LA MESA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6984 LA MESA DR does not have units with dishwashers.

