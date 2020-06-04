All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

6977 Woody Vine Dr

6977 Woody Vine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6977 Woody Vine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
6977 Woody Vine Dr Available 04/19/19 Beautiful townhome in Greenbrier at Bartram Park! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 19th, 2019**

Full Renovated townhome with lake view in Bartram Park's Greenbrier! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. Beautiful plank wood tile flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Upon entering the unit you have a large open living room/dining area. Kitchen is open to the living room and is completely upgraded with new cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Half bath located downstairs has a upgraded vanity as well. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a garden tub/shower combo. Enjoy evenings on your screened in patio overlooking the beautiful lake with fountain. This unit is a must see and won't last long!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4587884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6977 Woody Vine Dr have any available units?
6977 Woody Vine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6977 Woody Vine Dr have?
Some of 6977 Woody Vine Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6977 Woody Vine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6977 Woody Vine Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6977 Woody Vine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6977 Woody Vine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6977 Woody Vine Dr offer parking?
No, 6977 Woody Vine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6977 Woody Vine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6977 Woody Vine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6977 Woody Vine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6977 Woody Vine Dr has a pool.
Does 6977 Woody Vine Dr have accessible units?
No, 6977 Woody Vine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6977 Woody Vine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6977 Woody Vine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
