6977 Woody Vine Dr Available 04/19/19 Beautiful townhome in Greenbrier at Bartram Park! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 19th, 2019**



Full Renovated townhome with lake view in Bartram Park's Greenbrier! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. Beautiful plank wood tile flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Upon entering the unit you have a large open living room/dining area. Kitchen is open to the living room and is completely upgraded with new cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Half bath located downstairs has a upgraded vanity as well. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a garden tub/shower combo. Enjoy evenings on your screened in patio overlooking the beautiful lake with fountain. This unit is a must see and won't last long!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4587884)