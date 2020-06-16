All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle

6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle · (904) 677-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Quaint 3/2.5 home in Carver Manor available as early as May 16th! - Cute all brick home on corner lot. Just minutes from Richardson Road Park and conveniently located near Pritchard Road and I-295.

This 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 half bathrooms includes Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and separate laundry/storage room in garage. Master bedroom closets with lots of space, his/her sinks in bathroom and walk-in shower. Flooring is Carpet, Linoleum / Vinyl. Fully fenced backyard. Appliances include Dishwasher, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer

To schedule a showing call (904) 677-3100, or to apply for this property visit our website at www.rpmsunstate.com

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

(RLNE4980665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle have any available units?
6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle have?
Some of 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle does offer parking.
Does 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle have a pool?
No, 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle have accessible units?
No, 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle has units with dishwashers.
