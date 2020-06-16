6955 Robert F Kennedy Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Quaint 3/2.5 home in Carver Manor available as early as May 16th! - Cute all brick home on corner lot. Just minutes from Richardson Road Park and conveniently located near Pritchard Road and I-295.



This 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 half bathrooms includes Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and separate laundry/storage room in garage. Master bedroom closets with lots of space, his/her sinks in bathroom and walk-in shower. Flooring is Carpet, Linoleum / Vinyl. Fully fenced backyard. Appliances include Dishwasher, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer



To schedule a showing call (904) 677-3100, or to apply for this property visit our website at www.rpmsunstate.com



Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



