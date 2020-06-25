All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 8 2019 at 3:54 PM

6872 Peter Pan Place

6872 Peter Pan Place · No Longer Available
Location

6872 Peter Pan Place, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch with three bedrooms and a bonus room, updated lighting and fixtures, and an updated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, cabinetry and counter tops with a decorative beveled edge add style and dependability to this refreshed kitchen! Enjoy the outdoors in the large, private back yard with a patio. Located on a bus route, within walking distance to schools, and just minutes to I-295
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6872 Peter Pan Place have any available units?
6872 Peter Pan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6872 Peter Pan Place have?
Some of 6872 Peter Pan Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6872 Peter Pan Place currently offering any rent specials?
6872 Peter Pan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6872 Peter Pan Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6872 Peter Pan Place is pet friendly.
Does 6872 Peter Pan Place offer parking?
No, 6872 Peter Pan Place does not offer parking.
Does 6872 Peter Pan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6872 Peter Pan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6872 Peter Pan Place have a pool?
No, 6872 Peter Pan Place does not have a pool.
Does 6872 Peter Pan Place have accessible units?
No, 6872 Peter Pan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6872 Peter Pan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6872 Peter Pan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
