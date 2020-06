Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WESTSIDE Home in the cul-de-sac. Come see this beautiful large 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Custom features make this home attractive and inviting from the Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, decorative wainscotting and chair rails in several rooms to tile flooring on the diagonal. Enjoy the back yard in your screened patio and large fenced back yard. You don't want to miss this one as it will not last long.. Renter's Insurance required and pets welcome . Apply @ www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.