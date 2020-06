Amenities

6826 Arching Branch Circle Available 07/24/20 Nice Town home style condo for rent in Bartram park! - Beautiful Townhome. Includes all Black appliances including washer/dryer, cherry cabinets in the kitchen. Living/dining and second bedroom is all laminated floors.Enclosed lanai with water view. Close to freeways.Great Amenities, which include pool, fitness center and club house. TENANT PAYS AN ADDITIONAL $125 ONE TIME LEASE PREP FEES.



No Pets Allowed



