680 East 64th Street Unit 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

680 East 64th Street Unit 1

680 East 64th Street · (904) 677-3100
Location

680 East 64th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come See Your Beautiful New Home! - June move in promo - $599.99 a month for 12 month lease!

Beautiful apartment located in the heart of Jacksonville. Come see your new home today! Nestled off the main road right by the Saint Johns River you will be able to enjoy quiet peaceful living in this beautiful apartment.

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with a wide open floor plan. This apartment has been completely renovated, brand new walls, paint, flooring, appliances, and more. Perfect location, close to shopping, entertainment, highways, dining. Just moments from downtown and only 20 minute drive to the beach!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100

If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!

https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

(RLNE4373107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 have any available units?
680 East 64th Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
680 East 64th Street Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 East 64th Street Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
