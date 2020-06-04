680 East 64th Street Unit 1

Amenities

Come See Your Beautiful New Home! - June move in promo - $599.99 a month for 12 month lease!



Beautiful apartment located in the heart of Jacksonville. Come see your new home today! Nestled off the main road right by the Saint Johns River you will be able to enjoy quiet peaceful living in this beautiful apartment.



Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with a wide open floor plan. This apartment has been completely renovated, brand new walls, paint, flooring, appliances, and more. Perfect location, close to shopping, entertainment, highways, dining. Just moments from downtown and only 20 minute drive to the beach!



Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100



If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!



https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals



Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



