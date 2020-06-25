6751 Langford St

Amenities
RENT TO OWN!!! Simple path to home ownership, FIRST TIME BUYERS WELCOME!!!!
Corner Lot Home with Flex Room, open Kitchen, Dining and Gathering Room. Upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, and recess lighting are just a few value-added features. One bedroom with full bath is located downstairs while upstairs offers four bedrooms with a loft. Dual sinks in both bathrooms upstairs and Master has spacious walk-in closet with separate water closet. Enjoy convenient location and amazing resident amenities featuring a pool, cabana, grilling area, covered pavilion, playground, soccer field, tennis court and much more! A short commute to any part of the greater Jacksonville area, including the Jacksonville International Airport, River City shopping mall, downtown, and the beaches.
(RLNE4827019)