6751 Langford St
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

6751 Langford St

6751 Langford Street · No Longer Available
Location

6751 Langford Street, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Forest Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
RENT TO OWN!!! Simple path to home ownership, FIRST TIME BUYERS WELCOME!!!!
Corner Lot Home with Flex Room, open Kitchen, Dining and Gathering Room. Upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, and recess lighting are just a few value-added features. One bedroom with full bath is located downstairs while upstairs offers four bedrooms with a loft. Dual sinks in both bathrooms upstairs and Master has spacious walk-in closet with separate water closet. Enjoy convenient location and amazing resident amenities featuring a pool, cabana, grilling area, covered pavilion, playground, soccer field, tennis court and much more! A short commute to any part of the greater Jacksonville area, including the Jacksonville International Airport, River City shopping mall, downtown, and the beaches.

(RLNE4827019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6751 Langford St have any available units?
6751 Langford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6751 Langford St have?
Some of 6751 Langford St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6751 Langford St currently offering any rent specials?
6751 Langford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6751 Langford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6751 Langford St is pet friendly.
Does 6751 Langford St offer parking?
Yes, 6751 Langford St offers parking.
Does 6751 Langford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6751 Langford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6751 Langford St have a pool?
Yes, 6751 Langford St has a pool.
Does 6751 Langford St have accessible units?
No, 6751 Langford St does not have accessible units.
Does 6751 Langford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6751 Langford St has units with dishwashers.
