6751 Langford St

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

RENT TO OWN!!! Simple path to home ownership, FIRST TIME BUYERS WELCOME!!!!

Corner Lot Home with Flex Room, open Kitchen, Dining and Gathering Room. Upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, and recess lighting are just a few value-added features. One bedroom with full bath is located downstairs while upstairs offers four bedrooms with a loft. Dual sinks in both bathrooms upstairs and Master has spacious walk-in closet with separate water closet. Enjoy convenient location and amazing resident amenities featuring a pool, cabana, grilling area, covered pavilion, playground, soccer field, tennis court and much more! A short commute to any part of the greater Jacksonville area, including the Jacksonville International Airport, River City shopping mall, downtown, and the beaches.



