Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6729 Arching Branch Circle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

6729 Arching Branch Circle

6729 Arching Branch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6729 Arching Branch Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
2 BR 2.5 BA Rental Town Home - located in Arrowood at Bartram Park, a Gated Community, Amenities include - Pool - Fitness Center - Clubhouse - Playground, Stainless Appliances. Pets Welcome. Minutes from I95 & Baptist Med Center - Location, location, location!! This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home located in Arrowood at Bartram Park provides direct access to I-95, Downtown, I-295, Butler Blvd, St Augustine and Baptist Medical Center. Arrowood is a lovely village-like town home community featuring low maintenance living, manicured grounds, and fantastic amenities . Residents of Arrowood enjoy a private pool and cabana, fitness center, and community clubhouse. Within walking or biking distance of the Arrowood are excellent restaurants, shopping and entertainment options. The Shoppes at Bartram Park include a Publix, Kohls, casual dining, banks, gas and convenient stores and more. Take a trip to enjoy Julington Durbin Preserve featuring over 2,000 acres of protected land - hiking trails, picnic, launch kayaks, and more.

This Blueridge floor plan is well designed with 8' 8" ceilings living area in the lower level - featuring sliding glass doors access to the screened private patio from the kitchen. The patio has provides extra storage. The kitchen comes complete with all stainless appliances, side by side stainless refrigerator, glass top stainless range, stainless dishwasher and over the range stainless microwave and pantry. The lower level in Open Concept with a carpeted dining and living area. Your half bath is located in the lower level.

Upstairs find your two split master suites with access to the private bathrooms. The laundry area is conveniently located in the hallway. The bedrooms include vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Owner's suite has a large closet pass through closet.

Pets under 40 lbs are welcome - restrictions apply - $300 extra security deposit and $50 monthly pet fee - Ask Agent for Details

Bartram Springs Elementary School
Twin Lakes Academy Middle School
Mandarin High School

Dining Area 11' 1" X 7' 3"
Great Room 11" 1" X 13' 7"
Owner Suite 12' 2" X 15' 5"
Bedroom 12' 2" X 11' 5"

Video link: https://youtu.be/gBfKPFBzBsM

This home is currently occupied and is available virtual tours only. Please contact our agents at 904-520-4283 or 855-464-8500 for more information.

Online application, video and photos:
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d0d7129b-5328-4d59-9418-d65e4da7d4c0

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Required - Ask Agent
$100 Lease Admin Fee

HOA Registration and Fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with On Point Property Tech, Inc, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5741737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
