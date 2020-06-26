All apartments in Jacksonville
6642 Lucente Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

6642 Lucente Drive

6642 Lucente Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6642 Lucente Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 Lucente Drive have any available units?
6642 Lucente Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6642 Lucente Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6642 Lucente Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 Lucente Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6642 Lucente Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6642 Lucente Drive offer parking?
No, 6642 Lucente Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6642 Lucente Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6642 Lucente Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 Lucente Drive have a pool?
No, 6642 Lucente Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6642 Lucente Drive have accessible units?
No, 6642 Lucente Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 Lucente Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6642 Lucente Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6642 Lucente Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6642 Lucente Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

