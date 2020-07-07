All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6641 Ector Road

6641 Ector Road · No Longer Available
Location

6641 Ector Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this comfortable cottage at a great price! Light, bright and airy. This home offers everything you need to make yourself at home: a cozy family room, a dining space with an upgraded light fixture, a fully updated kitchen for dependability and storage, and three bedrooms! An eye-catching front window and a rounded entry-way to the dining space add a beautiful, distinctive style to this space. Located in eastern Jacksonville, you are only a short drive to shopping and dining including Regency Square Mall. Close to several parks and less than a half hour drive to beaches! Only a five minute drive to Jacksonville University!

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6641 Ector Road have any available units?
6641 Ector Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6641 Ector Road currently offering any rent specials?
6641 Ector Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6641 Ector Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6641 Ector Road is pet friendly.
Does 6641 Ector Road offer parking?
No, 6641 Ector Road does not offer parking.
Does 6641 Ector Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6641 Ector Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6641 Ector Road have a pool?
No, 6641 Ector Road does not have a pool.
Does 6641 Ector Road have accessible units?
No, 6641 Ector Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6641 Ector Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6641 Ector Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6641 Ector Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6641 Ector Road does not have units with air conditioning.

