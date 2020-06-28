All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

6607 Rhone Dr

6607 Rhone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Rhone Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Ribault

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom house with spacious yard - Property Id: 149595

Well kept 3/1.5 close to Ribault River, backed up to a creek. Excellent yard space. Freshly painted and original wood flooring kept in excellent condition. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $950 and Security Deposit: $950. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149595p
Property Id 149595

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Rhone Dr have any available units?
6607 Rhone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6607 Rhone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Rhone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Rhone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6607 Rhone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6607 Rhone Dr offer parking?
No, 6607 Rhone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6607 Rhone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Rhone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Rhone Dr have a pool?
No, 6607 Rhone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Rhone Dr have accessible units?
No, 6607 Rhone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Rhone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 Rhone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Rhone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 Rhone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
