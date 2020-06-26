6552 LA MIRADA DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool

This condo features a living/dining room combination with new quality laminate floors in all rooms and extensive windows and doors opening out onto a spacious covered screened porch with tiled floors and view of a large nicely landscaped courtyard. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet. There is a ''Jack and Jill'' bath with separate sink areas sharing otherwise common facilities. Freshly painted feels like new home. Kitchen has granite countertops all appliances included ( w/d combo, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave) This gated community also features 2 swimming pools (one indoor and heated), a fitness center, clubhouse, basketball and volley ball facilities and a playground.