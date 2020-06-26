All apartments in Jacksonville
6552 LA MIRADA DR

6552 La Mirada Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

6552 La Mirada Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
This condo features a living/dining room combination with new quality laminate floors in all rooms and extensive windows and doors opening out onto a spacious covered screened porch with tiled floors and view of a large nicely landscaped courtyard. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet. There is a ''Jack and Jill'' bath with separate sink areas sharing otherwise common facilities. Freshly painted feels like new home. Kitchen has granite countertops all appliances included ( w/d combo, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave) This gated community also features 2 swimming pools (one indoor and heated), a fitness center, clubhouse, basketball and volley ball facilities and a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6552 LA MIRADA DR have any available units?
6552 LA MIRADA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6552 LA MIRADA DR have?
Some of 6552 LA MIRADA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6552 LA MIRADA DR currently offering any rent specials?
6552 LA MIRADA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6552 LA MIRADA DR pet-friendly?
No, 6552 LA MIRADA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6552 LA MIRADA DR offer parking?
No, 6552 LA MIRADA DR does not offer parking.
Does 6552 LA MIRADA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6552 LA MIRADA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6552 LA MIRADA DR have a pool?
Yes, 6552 LA MIRADA DR has a pool.
Does 6552 LA MIRADA DR have accessible units?
No, 6552 LA MIRADA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6552 LA MIRADA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6552 LA MIRADA DR has units with dishwashers.
