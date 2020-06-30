6503 Arching Branch Circle

Amenities

Beautiful, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home in gated community Arrowood in Bartram Park. Convenient to I-95, shopping and dining. Excellent roommate floor plan. Spacious living and dining room combo open to kitchen, perfect for hosting fun get together's with friends! Bedrooms have large closets. Kitchen has eat in space, breakfast bar, ceramic tile flooring and black appliances. Screened lanai, storage closet and privacy walls on both sides. Washer and dryer included. Small pets allowed! Amenities include fitness center, community pool, clubhouse and walking/jogging paths. Renters insurance required. Don't miss this home!