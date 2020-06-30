All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6503 Arching Branch Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6503 Arching Branch Circle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:16 PM

6503 Arching Branch Circle

6503 Arching Branch Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6503 Arching Branch Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home in gated community Arrowood in Bartram Park. Convenient to I-95, shopping and dining. Excellent roommate floor plan. Spacious living and dining room combo open to kitchen, perfect for hosting fun get together's with friends! Bedrooms have large closets. Kitchen has eat in space, breakfast bar, ceramic tile flooring and black appliances. Screened lanai, storage closet and privacy walls on both sides. Washer and dryer included. Small pets allowed! Amenities include fitness center, community pool, clubhouse and walking/jogging paths. Renters insurance required. Don't miss this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 Arching Branch Circle have any available units?
6503 Arching Branch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6503 Arching Branch Circle have?
Some of 6503 Arching Branch Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 Arching Branch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6503 Arching Branch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 Arching Branch Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6503 Arching Branch Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6503 Arching Branch Circle offer parking?
No, 6503 Arching Branch Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6503 Arching Branch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6503 Arching Branch Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 Arching Branch Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6503 Arching Branch Circle has a pool.
Does 6503 Arching Branch Circle have accessible units?
No, 6503 Arching Branch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 Arching Branch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6503 Arching Branch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia