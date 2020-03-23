All apartments in Jacksonville
6482 Trenton Dr W
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:45 PM

6482 Trenton Dr W

6482 Trenton Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

6482 Trenton Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Free Application* This 3 bedroom home located northside. Beautiful large backyard and private car port.

Move-in by 12/1 and get $100 off!

Features:

- Newer Kitchen Cabinets
- Carport
- Fenced in Backyard
- Back Patio

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6482 Trenton Dr W have any available units?
6482 Trenton Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6482 Trenton Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
6482 Trenton Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6482 Trenton Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 6482 Trenton Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 6482 Trenton Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 6482 Trenton Dr W offers parking.
Does 6482 Trenton Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6482 Trenton Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6482 Trenton Dr W have a pool?
No, 6482 Trenton Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 6482 Trenton Dr W have accessible units?
No, 6482 Trenton Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 6482 Trenton Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6482 Trenton Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6482 Trenton Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6482 Trenton Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.

