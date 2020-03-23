6482 Trenton Dr W

Amenities
*Free Application* This 3 bedroom home located northside. Beautiful large backyard and private car port.
Move-in by 12/1 and get $100 off!
Features:
- Newer Kitchen Cabinets
- Carport
- Fenced in Backyard
- Back Patio
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.