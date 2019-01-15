All apartments in Jacksonville
6480 WHITE FLOWER CT
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:00 PM

6480 WHITE FLOWER CT

6480 White Flower Court · No Longer Available
Location

6480 White Flower Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
TOWN HOME W/ 2 CAR GARAGE ! Popular Mandarin area near Baptist South Hospital. You can buy this one or rent it !!! Close to new & fabulous Durbin Pavillion shopping outdoor Mall. * 3 B.R's, 2.5 baths. Eat in Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, 42 '' cabinets in mahogany wood tone, over-sized tile floors & Corian counter tops. Door in Kitchen leads to 2 car garage. Living Room & Formal Dining RM is ''L'' shaped. Screened in porch off L.R. OK to cook out! There is 1/2 bath on main floor. Beautiful Entry Room with 19 ft ceilings. Top floor has large Master Suite, huge master bath w/ garden tub & walk in shower & really big walk in closet. Bed RM's 2 & 3 are good sizes! 2nd bath is in hallway. Walk in laundry RM & washer & dryer provided. POOL, GATED ENTRANCE & Gym Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT have any available units?
6480 WHITE FLOWER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT have?
Some of 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT currently offering any rent specials?
6480 WHITE FLOWER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT pet-friendly?
No, 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT offer parking?
Yes, 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT offers parking.
Does 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT have a pool?
Yes, 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT has a pool.
Does 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT have accessible units?
No, 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6480 WHITE FLOWER CT has units with dishwashers.

