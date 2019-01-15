6480 WHITE FLOWER CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

TOWN HOME W/ 2 CAR GARAGE ! Popular Mandarin area near Baptist South Hospital. You can buy this one or rent it !!! Close to new & fabulous Durbin Pavillion shopping outdoor Mall. * 3 B.R's, 2.5 baths. Eat in Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, 42 '' cabinets in mahogany wood tone, over-sized tile floors & Corian counter tops. Door in Kitchen leads to 2 car garage. Living Room & Formal Dining RM is ''L'' shaped. Screened in porch off L.R. OK to cook out! There is 1/2 bath on main floor. Beautiful Entry Room with 19 ft ceilings. Top floor has large Master Suite, huge master bath w/ garden tub & walk in shower & really big walk in closet. Bed RM's 2 & 3 are good sizes! 2nd bath is in hallway. Walk in laundry RM & washer & dryer provided. POOL, GATED ENTRANCE & Gym Room