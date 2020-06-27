All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6287 BATTLEGATE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6287 BATTLEGATE RD
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:18 PM

6287 BATTLEGATE RD

6287 Battlegate Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Greenland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6287 Battlegate Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3car garage Home w/phenomenal lake view & Expansive Patio for entertaining! Huge MASTER Bedroom is Downstairs w/french doors to sitting area & Bay windows. Luxurious Bath w/separate HIS/HER Vanities, Enormous Walk-in closet, Garden Tub & nice size walk-in tile shower. Gorgeous Kitchen opens to Spacious Family Room w/niche for entertainment center, upgraded fan & crown molding. Kitchen boasts of Granite counter tops, Tile back splash, breakfast bar, 42'' cherry cabinets, pull out sliding drawers & eat-in area w/bay windows w/wonderful views of the lake & sunsets. Formal living, Dining, butlers pantry & Laundry room off kitchen. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms (or 3+ Game Rm) AND Additional Play Rm/Flex space. 3rd bedroom has it's own bath, other 2 bedrooms share a bath w/dual sink

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6287 BATTLEGATE RD have any available units?
6287 BATTLEGATE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6287 BATTLEGATE RD have?
Some of 6287 BATTLEGATE RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6287 BATTLEGATE RD currently offering any rent specials?
6287 BATTLEGATE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6287 BATTLEGATE RD pet-friendly?
No, 6287 BATTLEGATE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6287 BATTLEGATE RD offer parking?
Yes, 6287 BATTLEGATE RD offers parking.
Does 6287 BATTLEGATE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6287 BATTLEGATE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6287 BATTLEGATE RD have a pool?
Yes, 6287 BATTLEGATE RD has a pool.
Does 6287 BATTLEGATE RD have accessible units?
No, 6287 BATTLEGATE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6287 BATTLEGATE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6287 BATTLEGATE RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia