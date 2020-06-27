6287 BATTLEGATE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

3car garage Home w/phenomenal lake view & Expansive Patio for entertaining! Huge MASTER Bedroom is Downstairs w/french doors to sitting area & Bay windows. Luxurious Bath w/separate HIS/HER Vanities, Enormous Walk-in closet, Garden Tub & nice size walk-in tile shower. Gorgeous Kitchen opens to Spacious Family Room w/niche for entertainment center, upgraded fan & crown molding. Kitchen boasts of Granite counter tops, Tile back splash, breakfast bar, 42'' cherry cabinets, pull out sliding drawers & eat-in area w/bay windows w/wonderful views of the lake & sunsets. Formal living, Dining, butlers pantry & Laundry room off kitchen. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms (or 3+ Game Rm) AND Additional Play Rm/Flex space. 3rd bedroom has it's own bath, other 2 bedrooms share a bath w/dual sink