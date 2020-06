Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

EVERYTHING you'd want in a home and more. Open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, updated open kitchen; new cabinets, granite counter tops and brand new stainless appliances. Renovated bathrooms with new tile and new fixtures. Spacious closets, new windows, new water heater, and updated electrical. Screened porch at rear overlooks large fenced backyard. Minutes to Orange Park, Downtown and NAS Jax! All Pets welcomed! No Section 8!