Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:08 AM

618 Long Branch Boulevard

618 Long Branch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

618 Long Branch Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA with almost 1,000Sq Ft!!!! Original hardwood floors completely restored!! 2 Very Large bedrooms, Living, Dining, and Kitchen with brand new appliances. Fresh paint, new cabinets, central heat and air, and laundry hook ups in the unit. Fenced in back yard. Quiet street close to I95. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.

Rent- $899
Deposit- $899

Please visit our website to apply. www.Rentingjax.com

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Long Branch Boulevard have any available units?
618 Long Branch Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Long Branch Boulevard have?
Some of 618 Long Branch Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Long Branch Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
618 Long Branch Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Long Branch Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Long Branch Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 618 Long Branch Boulevard offer parking?
No, 618 Long Branch Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 618 Long Branch Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Long Branch Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Long Branch Boulevard have a pool?
No, 618 Long Branch Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 618 Long Branch Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 618 Long Branch Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Long Branch Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Long Branch Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

