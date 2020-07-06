618 Long Branch Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA with almost 1,000Sq Ft!!!! Original hardwood floors completely restored!! 2 Very Large bedrooms, Living, Dining, and Kitchen with brand new appliances. Fresh paint, new cabinets, central heat and air, and laundry hook ups in the unit. Fenced in back yard. Quiet street close to I95. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.



Rent- $899

Deposit- $899



Please visit our website to apply. www.Rentingjax.com



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.