Don't miss this newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath home in the westside of Jacksonville. Fresh carpet & paint throughout Cozy feel inside with a large fenced in backyard. Plenty of parking and a good sized storage shed outside. Home is located just off 103rd & Blanding Blvd., close to I- 295 & NAS. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available immediately. Move in before July 6th & receive $ 100.00 off first months rent.