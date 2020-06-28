All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

6087 MAGGIE'S CIR

6087 Maggies Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6087 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WESTSIDE - Located in the GATED neighborhood of Natures Hideaway Enjoy carefree living in this extremely clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. This home features a spacious living/dining room combo with all NEW Flooring. Kitchen is large & equipped with all appliances including a microwave, a pantry, tons of storage cabinets, with plenty of counter space and side by side refrigerator with water and ice in the door. Washer and dryer are also included. This secluded community is pet-friendly & comes complete with community pool and play area. Tenants must have renter's insurance and must be accepted by the HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR have any available units?
6087 MAGGIE'S CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR have?
Some of 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6087 MAGGIE'S CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR is pet friendly.
Does 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR offer parking?
No, 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR has a pool.
Does 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR have accessible units?
No, 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6087 MAGGIE'S CIR has units with dishwashers.
