6063 MAGGIES CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice condo located in Nature's Hideaway off of Blanding Blvd! Relax by the pool or take the kids to playground in this beautiful gated community! This condo is located on the 1st floor close to the community pool. It has 907 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan with laminate wood floors in the common areas. Living room/dining room combination. W/D connections only!**AVAILABLE FOR $900/MO WITH A 2 YEAR LEASE**Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.