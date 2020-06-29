All apartments in Jacksonville
6063 MAGGIES CIR
6063 MAGGIES CIR

6063 Maggies Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6063 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice condo located in Nature's Hideaway off of Blanding Blvd! Relax by the pool or take the kids to playground in this beautiful gated community! This condo is located on the 1st floor close to the community pool. It has 907 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan with laminate wood floors in the common areas. Living room/dining room combination. W/D connections only!**AVAILABLE FOR $900/MO WITH A 2 YEAR LEASE**Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

