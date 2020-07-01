All apartments in Jacksonville
5970 110TH ST

5970 110th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5970 110th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Cozy Westside 2 Bedroom/1 Bath DuplexThis home is located in a quiet westside neighborhood off Westconnect, with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath and there is a lot going on here.going for it, including freshly painted interior, cool and easy to care for tile floors, fenced in large backyard, eat-in kitchen, single car drive, an all seasons room with washer & dryer hookup. No Pets for this rental home! Lawn Care is included with this rental!Priced to rent quickly this property will not last long. Drive by, check out the area and then give us a call to show you the inside. More pictures to come once work to the interior is completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

