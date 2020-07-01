5970 110TH ST

Amenities

Cozy Westside 2 Bedroom/1 Bath DuplexThis home is located in a quiet westside neighborhood off Westconnect, with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath and there is a lot going on here.going for it, including freshly painted interior, cool and easy to care for tile floors, fenced in large backyard, eat-in kitchen, single car drive, an all seasons room with washer & dryer hookup. No Pets for this rental home! Lawn Care is included with this rental!Priced to rent quickly this property will not last long. Drive by, check out the area and then give us a call to show you the inside. More pictures to come once work to the interior is completed.