Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in Stonefield at Bartram Park. Freshly painted townhome with fully equipped kitchen, large living area overlooking the preserve in rear. Triple slider patio door leads to the screened lanai. Downstairs has large living/dining space. Upstairs there is a large master suite with garden tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms with additional bath and laundry room. New AC unit will keep you cool this summer. There is a 1-space garage with additional car parking and visitor parking nearby. Amenities include pool and workout room. This is a beautiful property ready for you to move in. The owners bought new and relocated. Come see this townhome. You won't be disappointed.