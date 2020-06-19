All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5901 TAVERNIER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5901 TAVERNIER ST
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

5901 TAVERNIER ST

5901 Tavernier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5901 Tavernier Street, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN w/new carpet, appliances & washer/dryer! Beautiful 3/2.5 bath town home w/open floor plan, grand ceilings, & tile floors flow thru the downstairs living room, kitchen & dining areas. Gourmet kitchen w/stylish cabinetry, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, & cooking island makes for great entertaining! Master Suite is on located on the ground floor w/spacious bathroom, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms w/guest bath & 2 open Lofts the can be TV room & office! This end unit w/2 car garage & screened lanai overlooks a greenbelt. Close walk to Clubhouse amenities, pool & mailboxes. This home can be furnished for $2400 per month...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 TAVERNIER ST have any available units?
5901 TAVERNIER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 TAVERNIER ST have?
Some of 5901 TAVERNIER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 TAVERNIER ST currently offering any rent specials?
5901 TAVERNIER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 TAVERNIER ST pet-friendly?
No, 5901 TAVERNIER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5901 TAVERNIER ST offer parking?
Yes, 5901 TAVERNIER ST offers parking.
Does 5901 TAVERNIER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5901 TAVERNIER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 TAVERNIER ST have a pool?
Yes, 5901 TAVERNIER ST has a pool.
Does 5901 TAVERNIER ST have accessible units?
No, 5901 TAVERNIER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 TAVERNIER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 TAVERNIER ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia