5901 TAVERNIER ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN w/new carpet, appliances & washer/dryer! Beautiful 3/2.5 bath town home w/open floor plan, grand ceilings, & tile floors flow thru the downstairs living room, kitchen & dining areas. Gourmet kitchen w/stylish cabinetry, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, & cooking island makes for great entertaining! Master Suite is on located on the ground floor w/spacious bathroom, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms w/guest bath & 2 open Lofts the can be TV room & office! This end unit w/2 car garage & screened lanai overlooks a greenbelt. Close walk to Clubhouse amenities, pool & mailboxes. This home can be furnished for $2400 per month...