Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in the Bartram Springs, this 4 bedroom / 2 bath home has an open floor plan. Master bedroom sits on the back of the home overlooking the water view....the backyard is fenced in and has a wooden deck and covered patio area which also overlooks the water....This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac with no thru traffic....Washer and Dryer are included along with quarterly pest control and lawn service.