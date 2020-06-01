All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5811 ATLANTIC BLVD
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:59 AM

5811 ATLANTIC BLVD

5811 Atlantic Boulevard · (904) 208-0941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5811 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Oak Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 153 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
Close to Downtown & on the water w/ view of downtown! Boat dock, but...''First come, First Serve.'' Patio for picnics & a Canoe rack.* Style is of a townhome. MAIN LEVEL; Laminate flooring. Small Entry, Separate Dining Room, Galley Kitchen, half bath, Laundry room w/ new Washer & /Dryer, Living RM, sliding glass door that opens to patio out back. Walk down 2 bldgs & you are on the water. * Top Floor has; 2 large B.R's, walk in closets & 2 full baths. M. bedroom has a deck. Clubhouse has an outdoor pool & inside has a pool table & a small area to exercise w/ gym equipment. Ready for new Tenant for June 1 or after. Maybe owners will be OK w/ 1 small to medium size dog w/ a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD have any available units?
5811 ATLANTIC BLVD has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD have?
Some of 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
5811 ATLANTIC BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD offer parking?
No, 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD has a pool.
Does 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD have accessible units?
No, 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5811 ATLANTIC BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakewood Oaks
3534 Smithfield St
Jacksonville, FL 32217

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity