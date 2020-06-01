5811 ATLANTIC BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool pool table

Close to Downtown & on the water w/ view of downtown! Boat dock, but...''First come, First Serve.'' Patio for picnics & a Canoe rack.* Style is of a townhome. MAIN LEVEL; Laminate flooring. Small Entry, Separate Dining Room, Galley Kitchen, half bath, Laundry room w/ new Washer & /Dryer, Living RM, sliding glass door that opens to patio out back. Walk down 2 bldgs & you are on the water. * Top Floor has; 2 large B.R's, walk in closets & 2 full baths. M. bedroom has a deck. Clubhouse has an outdoor pool & inside has a pool table & a small area to exercise w/ gym equipment. Ready for new Tenant for June 1 or after. Maybe owners will be OK w/ 1 small to medium size dog w/ a non-refundable pet fee.