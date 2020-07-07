All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5772 Sandstone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5772 Sandstone Way
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:24 AM

5772 Sandstone Way

5772 Sandstone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5772 Sandstone Way, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99b659703a ----
Stunning end unit townhome with pond views and an amazing location, central to shopping, highways, schools, and located inside a quiet gated community. The end unit location provides 3 extra windows making the home light and bright. The first floor has a highly desired open floorplan with new solid surface flooring and half bath. Relax in your oversized screened in patio and enjoy the sound of the pond! All bedrooms, 2nd full bath & laundry upstairs. Large master suite with tons of natural light, double sinks, and a large walk-in closet! 1 car garage adds plenty of storage, and townhome is conveniently located next to guest parking! Pets welcome with screening ($20) and additional security deposit. App Fee $50 per adult. $75 lease prep fee. 2 car parking limit.

1 Car Garage With Opener
Community Fitness Center
Community Pool
Double Sinks In Master Bathroom
Gated Community
Light And Bright End Unit
Master Walk In Closet
Pantry Closet
Pond Views
Screened Lanai
Upstairs Laundry Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5772 Sandstone Way have any available units?
5772 Sandstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5772 Sandstone Way have?
Some of 5772 Sandstone Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5772 Sandstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
5772 Sandstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5772 Sandstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5772 Sandstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 5772 Sandstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 5772 Sandstone Way offers parking.
Does 5772 Sandstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5772 Sandstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5772 Sandstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 5772 Sandstone Way has a pool.
Does 5772 Sandstone Way have accessible units?
No, 5772 Sandstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5772 Sandstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5772 Sandstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia