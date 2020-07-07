5772 Sandstone Way

Amenities
Stunning end unit townhome with pond views and an amazing location, central to shopping, highways, schools, and located inside a quiet gated community. The end unit location provides 3 extra windows making the home light and bright. The first floor has a highly desired open floorplan with new solid surface flooring and half bath. Relax in your oversized screened in patio and enjoy the sound of the pond! All bedrooms, 2nd full bath & laundry upstairs. Large master suite with tons of natural light, double sinks, and a large walk-in closet! 1 car garage adds plenty of storage, and townhome is conveniently located next to guest parking! Pets welcome with screening ($20) and additional security deposit. App Fee $50 per adult. $75 lease prep fee. 2 car parking limit.
1 Car Garage With Opener
Community Fitness Center
Community Pool
Double Sinks In Master Bathroom
Gated Community
Light And Bright End Unit
Master Walk In Closet
Pantry Closet
Pond Views
Screened Lanai
Upstairs Laundry Room