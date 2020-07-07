5772 Sandstone Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99b659703a ----

Stunning end unit townhome with pond views and an amazing location, central to shopping, highways, schools, and located inside a quiet gated community. The end unit location provides 3 extra windows making the home light and bright. The first floor has a highly desired open floorplan with new solid surface flooring and half bath. Relax in your oversized screened in patio and enjoy the sound of the pond! All bedrooms, 2nd full bath & laundry upstairs. Large master suite with tons of natural light, double sinks, and a large walk-in closet! 1 car garage adds plenty of storage, and townhome is conveniently located next to guest parking! Pets welcome with screening ($20) and additional security deposit. App Fee $50 per adult. $75 lease prep fee. 2 car parking limit.



1 Car Garage With Opener

Community Fitness Center

Community Pool

Double Sinks In Master Bathroom

Gated Community

Light And Bright End Unit

Master Walk In Closet

Pantry Closet

Pond Views

Screened Lanai

Upstairs Laundry Room