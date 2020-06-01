All apartments in Jacksonville
5591 Greatpine Lane South

5591 Great Pine Court · No Longer Available
Location

5591 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 over-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms
•Master suite is upstairs with his & her closets
•Living and dining room combo
•Kitchen offers all appliances, pantry closet & breakfast bar
•Corner fireplace in living room
•Large screened porch on rear
•Utility closet with washer/dryer connection
•Fenced backyard
•New flooring throughout
•End unit
•Rent includes pest control & lawn maintenance

This unit is conveniently located between Roosevelt and Blanding Boulevard
off Collins Road in the Whispering Pines subdivision. You will find that you will be close to shopping, restaurants, I-295 and NAS Jax.

••Security deposit may vary
•••Pets allowed with owner's approval, pet insurance policy and the payment of a refundable pet deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5591 Greatpine Lane South have any available units?
5591 Greatpine Lane South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5591 Greatpine Lane South have?
Some of 5591 Greatpine Lane South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5591 Greatpine Lane South currently offering any rent specials?
5591 Greatpine Lane South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5591 Greatpine Lane South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5591 Greatpine Lane South is pet friendly.
Does 5591 Greatpine Lane South offer parking?
No, 5591 Greatpine Lane South does not offer parking.
Does 5591 Greatpine Lane South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5591 Greatpine Lane South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5591 Greatpine Lane South have a pool?
No, 5591 Greatpine Lane South does not have a pool.
Does 5591 Greatpine Lane South have accessible units?
No, 5591 Greatpine Lane South does not have accessible units.
Does 5591 Greatpine Lane South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5591 Greatpine Lane South does not have units with dishwashers.

