558 AMBER CREEK DR

Amenities
Made to entertain! THREE CAR GARAGE on a peaceful preserve lot in North Creek. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!! Expansive open floor plan with large family room, breakfast room, covered lanai, formal dining room, large walk-in pantry, Guest room and full bath downstairs. Loft, Owners suite and two additional bedrooms and bath upstairs. Community features include a pool, playground, basketball courts, soccer fields and optional RV/boat parking (fee/approval required), and separate entrance to the Publix shopping center to make errands a breeze! Convenient access to the Jacksonville Airport, RiverCity Marketplace, Downtown Jacksonville for entertainment, the Beaches, Military bases, and upscale shopping and dining at St Johns Town Center. NO PETS, PLEASE.