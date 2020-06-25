All apartments in Jacksonville
558 AMBER CREEK DR

558 Amber Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

558 Amber Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Made to entertain! THREE CAR GARAGE on a peaceful preserve lot in North Creek. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!! Expansive open floor plan with large family room, breakfast room, covered lanai, formal dining room, large walk-in pantry, Guest room and full bath downstairs. Loft, Owners suite and two additional bedrooms and bath upstairs. Community features include a pool, playground, basketball courts, soccer fields and optional RV/boat parking (fee/approval required), and separate entrance to the Publix shopping center to make errands a breeze! Convenient access to the Jacksonville Airport, RiverCity Marketplace, Downtown Jacksonville for entertainment, the Beaches, Military bases, and upscale shopping and dining at St Johns Town Center. NO PETS, PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 AMBER CREEK DR have any available units?
558 AMBER CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 AMBER CREEK DR have?
Some of 558 AMBER CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 AMBER CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
558 AMBER CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 AMBER CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 558 AMBER CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 558 AMBER CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 558 AMBER CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 558 AMBER CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 AMBER CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 AMBER CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 558 AMBER CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 558 AMBER CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 558 AMBER CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 558 AMBER CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 AMBER CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
