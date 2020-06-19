5524 GREATPINE LN N

Amenities

hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautifully remolded 3 bedroom townhouse in Whispering Pines community. Ready for move in!!!This 3 bedroom townhouse was completely remolded. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout downstairs with carpet upstairs only, over sized bedrooms and lots of storage throughout. New paint throughout for a fresh look. Kitchen is remolded and open to the dining room and family room, perfect for entertaining. Living room dining room combo. Enclosed Florida room off the living room that leads to a fenced in yard. This townhouse offers almost 1500 sq ft of living space. Schedule a tour today!