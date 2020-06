Amenities

549 Hardeeville Ct is a house in Jacksonville, FL 32218. This 2,396 square foot house sits on a 6,870 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 2005. Nearby schools include First Coast High School, Saint Patricks and Faith Academy. The closest grocery store is Publix. Nearby restaurants include Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q, Bono's: Duval Station and Sun Sun Garden. 549 Hardeeville Ct is near Arlington Park, Jacksonville University and Bruce Park.