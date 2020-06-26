All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

544 Matterhorn Road

544 Matterhorn Road · No Longer Available
Location

544 Matterhorn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
544 Matterhorn Road Available 08/01/19 3BR 2BA Single Family Cottage Style Rental in Southside Grove Park - Wood & Tile Flooring, Single Car Garage, Florida Room, Workshed - This 3BR 2BA Ranch is located in the highly desired Grove Park. In 2002 the neighborhoods brick entry gates were granted landmark sign status by the City of Jacksonville. The home is centrally located minutes from the St. Johns river - boat ramps, playgrounds, shopping and entertainment venues. Plus easy access to the 95 and within 20 minutes to Jacksonville beach.

This is open concept living in the living and dining areas with a bright naturally lit interior with neutral colors for easy decorating. The living and kitchen areas have easy care tile and wood flooring. Enjoy the glassed in climate controlled Florida Room with a view of your spacious back yard. Need an outdoor storage? This has a work shed/shop in the back yard!

The kitchen has been updated with new white cabinetry and stainless/white appliances. The bedrooms are split with the master on one side and the two additional bedrooms on the other.

This quiet well established centrally located home is waiting for you!

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3294204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Matterhorn Road have any available units?
544 Matterhorn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 Matterhorn Road have?
Some of 544 Matterhorn Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Matterhorn Road currently offering any rent specials?
544 Matterhorn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Matterhorn Road pet-friendly?
No, 544 Matterhorn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 544 Matterhorn Road offer parking?
Yes, 544 Matterhorn Road offers parking.
Does 544 Matterhorn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Matterhorn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Matterhorn Road have a pool?
No, 544 Matterhorn Road does not have a pool.
Does 544 Matterhorn Road have accessible units?
No, 544 Matterhorn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Matterhorn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Matterhorn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
