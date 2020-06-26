Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

544 Matterhorn Road Available 08/01/19 3BR 2BA Single Family Cottage Style Rental in Southside Grove Park - Wood & Tile Flooring, Single Car Garage, Florida Room, Workshed - This 3BR 2BA Ranch is located in the highly desired Grove Park. In 2002 the neighborhoods brick entry gates were granted landmark sign status by the City of Jacksonville. The home is centrally located minutes from the St. Johns river - boat ramps, playgrounds, shopping and entertainment venues. Plus easy access to the 95 and within 20 minutes to Jacksonville beach.



This is open concept living in the living and dining areas with a bright naturally lit interior with neutral colors for easy decorating. The living and kitchen areas have easy care tile and wood flooring. Enjoy the glassed in climate controlled Florida Room with a view of your spacious back yard. Need an outdoor storage? This has a work shed/shop in the back yard!



The kitchen has been updated with new white cabinetry and stainless/white appliances. The bedrooms are split with the master on one side and the two additional bedrooms on the other.



This quiet well established centrally located home is waiting for you!



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



No Pets Allowed



