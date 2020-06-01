All apartments in Jacksonville
5397 OAK BAY DR N

5397 Oak Bay Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

5397 Oak Bay Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Charter Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
WELCOME HOME! Amazing waterfront property that offers space for the entire family. Offering four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and TONS of Natural Light through the many windows throughout the house. Bonus room upstairs also! IF you love to entertain, this floorplan will be sure to impress offering tons of space in the kitchen, separate dining, and a large living room, PLUS a Florida Room in the rear of the home. Large Master with UPDATED En Suite- large stand alone tub with an amazing view of the river, dual sinks, and closet. Great sized other rooms as well. Large yard with deck. The current dock will have a floating dock added on as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5397 OAK BAY DR N have any available units?
5397 OAK BAY DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5397 OAK BAY DR N have?
Some of 5397 OAK BAY DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5397 OAK BAY DR N currently offering any rent specials?
5397 OAK BAY DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5397 OAK BAY DR N pet-friendly?
No, 5397 OAK BAY DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5397 OAK BAY DR N offer parking?
No, 5397 OAK BAY DR N does not offer parking.
Does 5397 OAK BAY DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5397 OAK BAY DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5397 OAK BAY DR N have a pool?
No, 5397 OAK BAY DR N does not have a pool.
Does 5397 OAK BAY DR N have accessible units?
No, 5397 OAK BAY DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 5397 OAK BAY DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5397 OAK BAY DR N has units with dishwashers.
