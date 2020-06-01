5397 OAK BAY DR N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

WELCOME HOME! Amazing waterfront property that offers space for the entire family. Offering four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and TONS of Natural Light through the many windows throughout the house. Bonus room upstairs also! IF you love to entertain, this floorplan will be sure to impress offering tons of space in the kitchen, separate dining, and a large living room, PLUS a Florida Room in the rear of the home. Large Master with UPDATED En Suite- large stand alone tub with an amazing view of the river, dual sinks, and closet. Great sized other rooms as well. Large yard with deck. The current dock will have a floating dock added on as well!