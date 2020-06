Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful 5/2 in an amazing location just minutes from JAXNAS, Oakleaf Plantation, and Downtown Jacksonville. This home features a large eat-in kitchen, beautiful bathrooms that have been completely renovated, a large family room, formal dining, office/den, tile throughout living areas, carpet in bedrooms, nice fenced backyard, and more. Small pet w/prior approval.