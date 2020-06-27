All apartments in Jacksonville
525 E. 60th St.

525 East 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 East 60th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed/2 bathroom home - Located near TIAA Bank Field, The Urban Core and FSCJ; live near all the excitement, memories and amusement of downtown without all the traffic and hassle of city life! This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home provides 1,120 sq ft of living space, fenced backyard, storage shed along with off street parking.

Features:
- Downtown life
- Easy Access to interstate
- Libraries
- College and Universities near by
- Off Street Parking

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4938255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E. 60th St. have any available units?
525 E. 60th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 525 E. 60th St. currently offering any rent specials?
525 E. 60th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E. 60th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 E. 60th St. is pet friendly.
Does 525 E. 60th St. offer parking?
Yes, 525 E. 60th St. offers parking.
Does 525 E. 60th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 E. 60th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E. 60th St. have a pool?
No, 525 E. 60th St. does not have a pool.
Does 525 E. 60th St. have accessible units?
No, 525 E. 60th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E. 60th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 E. 60th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 E. 60th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 E. 60th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
