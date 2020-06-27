525 E. 60th St.

Amenities

pet friendly parking

3 bed/2 bathroom home - Located near TIAA Bank Field, The Urban Core and FSCJ; live near all the excitement, memories and amusement of downtown without all the traffic and hassle of city life! This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home provides 1,120 sq ft of living space, fenced backyard, storage shed along with off street parking.



Features:

- Downtown life

- Easy Access to interstate

- Libraries

- College and Universities near by

- Off Street Parking



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



