Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5130 SOMERTON CT
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

5130 SOMERTON CT

5130 Somerton Court · No Longer Available
Location

5130 Somerton Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WESTSIDE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT. From Riverside, west on Park St. to (becomes) Blanding to right on San Juan to left on Jammes to right on 103rd to right on Ricker Rd. to right on Somerton Dr. to left on Somerton Court. 3BR, 2 1/2 BA townhouse, living room with fireplace, family room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, washer/dryer hookups, vinyl plank flooring and tile in kitchen and baths, 1 car garage, fully fenced rear with patio slab, approx. 1576 sq. ft. [AV nslb pm bm] Available now. Use showing assist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 SOMERTON CT have any available units?
5130 SOMERTON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 SOMERTON CT have?
Some of 5130 SOMERTON CT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 SOMERTON CT currently offering any rent specials?
5130 SOMERTON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 SOMERTON CT pet-friendly?
No, 5130 SOMERTON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5130 SOMERTON CT offer parking?
Yes, 5130 SOMERTON CT offers parking.
Does 5130 SOMERTON CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 SOMERTON CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 SOMERTON CT have a pool?
No, 5130 SOMERTON CT does not have a pool.
Does 5130 SOMERTON CT have accessible units?
No, 5130 SOMERTON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 SOMERTON CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 SOMERTON CT has units with dishwashers.

