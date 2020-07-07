All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
5117 MARLENE AVE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

5117 MARLENE AVE

5117 Marlene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5117 Marlene Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 4/1 with lots of space. This home has lots of upgrades and money saving updates. New windows throughout the entire home that can open from the top or bottom. New carpet in the upstairs room and stairwell. Stainless steal appliances, Filtered water dispenser, Timed hot water heater shutoff, Large garage in the back yard, Yard maintenance included. Dog friendly with dog doors to the outside screened porch and from there to the back yard. Includes washer, dryer, and dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 MARLENE AVE have any available units?
5117 MARLENE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5117 MARLENE AVE have?
Some of 5117 MARLENE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 MARLENE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5117 MARLENE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 MARLENE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5117 MARLENE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5117 MARLENE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5117 MARLENE AVE offers parking.
Does 5117 MARLENE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5117 MARLENE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 MARLENE AVE have a pool?
No, 5117 MARLENE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5117 MARLENE AVE have accessible units?
No, 5117 MARLENE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 MARLENE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5117 MARLENE AVE has units with dishwashers.

