5117 MARLENE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated 4/1 with lots of space. This home has lots of upgrades and money saving updates. New windows throughout the entire home that can open from the top or bottom. New carpet in the upstairs room and stairwell. Stainless steal appliances, Filtered water dispenser, Timed hot water heater shutoff, Large garage in the back yard, Yard maintenance included. Dog friendly with dog doors to the outside screened porch and from there to the back yard. Includes washer, dryer, and dishwasher.