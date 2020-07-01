All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5100 PLAYPEN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5100 PLAYPEN DR
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

5100 PLAYPEN DR

5100 Playpen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5100 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This 3 bed 2 bath condo has carpet throughout and tile in the wet areas. Unit has a washer and dryer. Spacious owner suite with a walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen and unit is located on the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 PLAYPEN DR have any available units?
5100 PLAYPEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5100 PLAYPEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
5100 PLAYPEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 PLAYPEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 5100 PLAYPEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5100 PLAYPEN DR offer parking?
No, 5100 PLAYPEN DR does not offer parking.
Does 5100 PLAYPEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 PLAYPEN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 PLAYPEN DR have a pool?
No, 5100 PLAYPEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 5100 PLAYPEN DR have accessible units?
No, 5100 PLAYPEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 PLAYPEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 PLAYPEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 PLAYPEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5100 PLAYPEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia