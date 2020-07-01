This 3 bed 2 bath condo has carpet throughout and tile in the wet areas. Unit has a washer and dryer. Spacious owner suite with a walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen and unit is located on the second floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5100 PLAYPEN DR have any available units?
5100 PLAYPEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time.