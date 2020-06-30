5051 Playpen Dr #5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2/2 in Timber Run Coming May 2020! - Lovely condo unit on the first floor scheduled for a complete overhaul. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and open patio, nice kitchen with Black Refrigerator, Range, dishwasher & built-in microwave. This is a split bedroom plan with a laundry closet that includes a full-size stackable washer & dryer. This location is convenient to shopping, schools, and transportation with direct access to the Cecil Commerce Center, Florida State College at Jacksonville Cecil Center and I295. Drive through and around the neighborhood then call for more information.



.



(RLNE2394363)