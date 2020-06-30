All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

5051 Playpen Dr #5

5051 Playpen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5051 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2/2 in Timber Run Coming May 2020! - Lovely condo unit on the first floor scheduled for a complete overhaul. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and open patio, nice kitchen with Black Refrigerator, Range, dishwasher & built-in microwave. This is a split bedroom plan with a laundry closet that includes a full-size stackable washer & dryer. This location is convenient to shopping, schools, and transportation with direct access to the Cecil Commerce Center, Florida State College at Jacksonville Cecil Center and I295. Drive through and around the neighborhood then call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 Playpen Dr #5 have any available units?
5051 Playpen Dr #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5051 Playpen Dr #5 have?
Some of 5051 Playpen Dr #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5051 Playpen Dr #5 currently offering any rent specials?
5051 Playpen Dr #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 Playpen Dr #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5051 Playpen Dr #5 is pet friendly.
Does 5051 Playpen Dr #5 offer parking?
No, 5051 Playpen Dr #5 does not offer parking.
Does 5051 Playpen Dr #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5051 Playpen Dr #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 Playpen Dr #5 have a pool?
No, 5051 Playpen Dr #5 does not have a pool.
Does 5051 Playpen Dr #5 have accessible units?
No, 5051 Playpen Dr #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 Playpen Dr #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5051 Playpen Dr #5 has units with dishwashers.

