5006 Key Lime Dr #207

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool pool table hot tub internet access

Luxury condo with water/sewer included at Summer Key! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 5th, 2020**



Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Jacksonville's Southside area! This condo features almost 1,200 sq. ft. of living space and is located on the 2nd floor of a 3 story building. This unit has nice laminate flooring throughout the entire condo. There are a separate dining area and a nice size living room. The kitchen is nicely upgraded with stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, and cherry wood cabinets! The master bedroom is a nice size and has a walk-in closet. The master bathroom features a walk-in shower! There is a patio located off the living room. Stackable washer/dryer included.



Summer Key is a beautiful condominium community in popular Southside. Nestled in an old Florida natural environment among towering pines, beautiful palms and major oaks, Summer Key is designed around the free-spirited way of life found in Key West. The community is in close proximity to great dining entertainment, shopping, and local universities. The St. Johns Town Center, Tinseltown Entertainment Complex, and The Avenues Mall are just around the corner.



You'll also enjoy the over 7,400 square foot recreation center, which includes a community pool, hot tub, indoor basketball court, clubhouse and gathering room with kitchen, billiards and entertainment room, Internet center, jogging trails, outdoor recreation area, and children's playground.



Water/Sewer is included in this rental.



No pets permitted.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1-month deposit due on/by the move-in date. 13-month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4518499)