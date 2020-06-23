All apartments in Jacksonville
5006 Key Lime Dr #207

5006 Key Lime Dr 207
Location

5006 Key Lime Dr 207, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
Luxury condo with water/sewer included at Summer Key! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 5th, 2020**

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Jacksonville's Southside area! This condo features almost 1,200 sq. ft. of living space and is located on the 2nd floor of a 3 story building. This unit has nice laminate flooring throughout the entire condo. There are a separate dining area and a nice size living room. The kitchen is nicely upgraded with stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, and cherry wood cabinets! The master bedroom is a nice size and has a walk-in closet. The master bathroom features a walk-in shower! There is a patio located off the living room. Stackable washer/dryer included.

Summer Key is a beautiful condominium community in popular Southside. Nestled in an old Florida natural environment among towering pines, beautiful palms and major oaks, Summer Key is designed around the free-spirited way of life found in Key West. The community is in close proximity to great dining entertainment, shopping, and local universities. The St. Johns Town Center, Tinseltown Entertainment Complex, and The Avenues Mall are just around the corner.

You'll also enjoy the over 7,400 square foot recreation center, which includes a community pool, hot tub, indoor basketball court, clubhouse and gathering room with kitchen, billiards and entertainment room, Internet center, jogging trails, outdoor recreation area, and children's playground.

Water/Sewer is included in this rental.

No pets permitted.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1-month deposit due on/by the move-in date. 13-month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4518499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 have any available units?
5006 Key Lime Dr #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 have?
Some of 5006 Key Lime Dr #207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 currently offering any rent specials?
5006 Key Lime Dr #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 pet-friendly?
No, 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 offer parking?
No, 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 does not offer parking.
Does 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 have a pool?
Yes, 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 has a pool.
Does 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 have accessible units?
No, 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5006 Key Lime Dr #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
